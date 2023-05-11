Harold, “Coach Palmer,” “George” Palmer passed peacefully May 9 at Advent Hospital in Lake Wales FL.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, daughter Patricia Bjerken, parents Major and Miriam and siblings. He is survived by his son Michael(Maureen) Palmer and daughter Betsy(Eric) Krause, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Harold was born June 3, 1929, in Mahnomen, MN but the family moved south to Ceylon, MN at a early age. He graduated from Ceylon High School in 1947 then Mankato State Teachers College in 1951 with a degree in Education. After college he spent two years in the Marines rising to the rank of Captain but as Harold liked to say, ” Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

Harold taught Social Studies and coached in various cities until moving to Brainerd in 1969 where he was the financial aid director and coached basketball. One of the funniest memories was watching radio announcer Loren Thompson try and cover the microphone when Coach Palmer thought the call was a bad one. Harold could be quite expressive at times and still was when watching sports.

Harold was an all-around “good guy”, loved to golf and fish and will be missed by his family, Brainerd and Carefree friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. However, memorial gifts can be made to the Central Lakes College Foundation. Please direct your gift to The Palmer Family Endowment Scholarship in memory of Harold Palmer. Gifts can be made online at clcmn.edu, by phone at (218) 855-8129, or by mail: Central Lakes College Foundation, 501 West College Dr. Brainerd, MN 56401.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.