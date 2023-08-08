Harvey “Lanny” Allen Love

On August 7th 2023 Our Momma Love grew wildly impatient and insisted it was time for Poppa Love to come home. After being married for 51 years, 5 years apart was long enough and it was time for them to dance together again.

Our Dad was the strong silent one with the big heart and quirky sense of “dad” humor. And while he will be missed, we are happy that he and Mom are together again.

He was survived by his 4 daughters, Oldest/Dawn (Tim), Twins/Sabra (Kevin), Donia (Paul), and Baby/Naomi (Jim), as well as 9 grandkids and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating his life as we will be throwing a party in his honor at

Lum Park Sunday, September 10th, 1pm-6pm.

~ The Love Girls