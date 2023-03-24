Heidi M. Schmidt

Heidi Michelle Schmidt of Motley, passed peacefully at home, holding her husband Mike’s hands, after her 14 month journey with cancer, March 20, 2023.

Heidi was born on October 20th, 1968. She graduated from Chisholm High School and moved to Brainerd, in 1986. She graduated with a 2-year degree from Central Lake College in Accounting and began her career with Wal-Mart (Store #1654) on May 18th, 1991. She was proud to call herself an Associate to so many… and told her smile and laugh could be seen and heard from isles away.

Heidi and Mike were married on June 10th, 1998 at Disney World with daughters Carissa and Corrina as their attendants. Camryn and Cade were not far behind over the next few years. Together, we all played, traveled, grew, endured, lived, and loved. The memories now are just that… however Heidi was instrumental in ensuring they were made.

She had a passion for supporting her children, her husband, friends and friendships, family, laughing, decorating, traveling, music, enjoying the sunshine, water and having green grass under her feet. She truly enjoyed sharing the simplest of times and knew how…to “just be”.

She is survived by husband Mike, Carissa and Ron Ozan, Corrina Schmidt with son Samuel (Grandson), Camryn and Ryle Jordan, Cade Schmidt, her friends, and extended family… and all of “Team 417”.

Heidi, my love, it was an honor to be yours. What an “us” we shared.

A “Send-Off” will be had and celebrated Sunday, July 8th, 2023, at their home. Please follow their Caring Bridge Site for details.

Caring for Heidi and her family, Taylor Funeral Home of Staples.