Helen Woods, age 107, passed away on November 20, 2022. She was born on July 17th, 1915, in Christopher, Illinois, to Thomas and Mary Gledja. In 1955, she moved to Minnesota and married Everett (Woody) Woods. Together they had one child, Sharon (Smith), and moved to Cinosam Road on Gull Lake in 1957. Since Everett worked on large construction projects, the family traveled across the country, and lived in Puerto Rico from 1965-1970 where Everett passed away unexpectedly. Helen and Sharon returned home to Cinosam Road. Helen later moved to Baxter. She was a loving mother, tending her gardens and caring for her home, but her true passion was fishing. Helen was out on the water every chance she got. A kind and generous person, she bequeathed her body to the University of Minnesota for research. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Everett, her parents and siblings, a son-in-law, Michael Smith, and many friends and other relatives. She outlived them all! She is survived by her daughter, Sharon. She requested that no service be held, and memorials be sent to the food shelf of your choice.