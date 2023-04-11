Henry F. Wulf went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 30, 2023, witth his wife beside him, at Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Brainerd, MN.

Henry was born on June 30, 1936 in Rock Rapids, IA, raised on a farm near Luverne, MN, and graduated from Luverne High School in 1954. He enjoyed sports and was active in Golden Gloves boxing, winning many trophies. He also loved to hunt and fish. He served in the US Navy for four years and was an Aviation Electronics Technician aboard the aircraft carrier U.S S. Coral Sea. On Dec. 22, 1959 he married Loretta Schimel at First Baptist Church in Luverne. After his tour in the Navy, he attended South Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in Wildlife Management in 1965. In June of 1965 he was employed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as Assistant Wildlife Mgr. with headquarters in Brainerd, MN. Within a few years he was promoted to Area Wildlife Mgr. and shortly thereafter to Regional Game Manager at the Brainerd location. In 1998 he retired after serving 33 years with the DNR. Henry and Loretta were the parents of two daughters, Valerie and Heather. They owned a farm near Brainerd where they raised and showed Arabian horses. All were active in the Northern Minnesota Arabian Horse Association and the North Star Arabian Horse Breeders Futurity Program. Henry was a three-time president of NMAHA. He won the 50-mile Pillager Cup Ride in 1969 with a horse he had raised and went on to place 2 nd in the 100-mile Kettle Moraine Endurance Ride in Wisconsin the same year. Following retirement he enjoyed gardening and volunteering at St. Joseph Hospital in Brainerd as a parking valet. He also liked to watch all kinds of sports events. Henry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of many other believers over the years. He served the Lord there as a Trustee for twelve years and as a Deacon for fifteen years and also ushered for many years. He was a kind and generous husband, father and grandfather and will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Loretta, and their two daughters, Valerie (Ed) Temp of St. Francis, MN, and Heather (Troy) Larson of Pillager, MN. Grandchildren are: Nathan (Christine) Temp of Coon Rapids, MN, Rachel Temp of East Bethel, MN and Jonathan, Joshua and Gracia Larson of Pillager, MN. Also surviving are two sisters: Audrey (Kenneth) Munro of Sioux Falls, SD, and Ruth (Alan) Hendrickson of Ocala, FL, and two brothers: Donald (Lola) Wulf of Sioux City, IA and Gordon (Pat) Wulf of Welleston, OK. Preceding Henry in death were his parents, Henry F. F. and Mildred Wulf, brothers: Frank (Ruby) Wulf, and Arthur (Carol) Wulf, and sisters: Elzora (George) Ott, Naidine (Edwin) Aanenson and Leila Wulf. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on April 22, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery in Luveme, MN followed by a social time at Living Rock Church in Luverne. The memorial service will be held at 2 PM on April 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Baxter, MN. Special thanks to Dr. Julie Olson of Essentia Health and to everyone at Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home for their excellent care.

