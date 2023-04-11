99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry F. Wulf

643447dd673a563c4ecf837a.jpg
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM

Henry F. Wulf went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 30, 2023, witth his wife  beside him, at Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Brainerd, MN.

Henry was born on June 30, 1936 in Rock Rapids, IA, raised on a farm near Luverne, MN,  and graduated from Luverne High School in 1954. He enjoyed sports and was active in  Golden Gloves boxing, winning many trophies. He also loved to hunt and fish. He served in  the US Navy for four years and was an Aviation Electronics Technician aboard the aircraft  carrier U.S S. Coral Sea. On Dec. 22, 1959 he married Loretta Schimel at First Baptist  Church in Luverne.  After his tour in the Navy, he attended South Dakota State University and graduated with a  degree in Wildlife Management in 1965. In June of 1965 he was employed by the Minnesota  Department of Natural Resources as Assistant Wildlife Mgr. with headquarters in Brainerd, MN.  Within a few years he was promoted to Area Wildlife Mgr. and shortly thereafter to Regional  Game Manager at the Brainerd location. In 1998 he retired after serving 33 years with the DNR.  Henry and Loretta were the parents of two daughters, Valerie and Heather. They owned a farm  near Brainerd where they raised and showed Arabian horses. All were active in the Northern  Minnesota Arabian Horse Association and the North Star Arabian Horse Breeders Futurity  Program. Henry was a three-time president of NMAHA. He won the 50-mile Pillager Cup Ride  in 1969 with a horse he had raised and went on to place 2 nd in the 100-mile Kettle Moraine  Endurance Ride in Wisconsin the same year.  Following retirement he enjoyed gardening and volunteering at St. Joseph Hospital in Brainerd  as a parking valet. He also liked to watch all kinds of sports events.  Henry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he enjoyed the fellowship and  friendship of many other believers over the years. He served the Lord there as a Trustee for  twelve years and as a Deacon for fifteen years and also ushered for many years.  He was a kind and generous husband, father and grandfather and will be lovingly remembered  and missed by his wife, Loretta, and their two daughters, Valerie (Ed) Temp of St. Francis, MN,  and Heather (Troy) Larson of Pillager, MN. Grandchildren are: Nathan (Christine) Temp of  Coon Rapids, MN, Rachel Temp of East Bethel, MN and Jonathan, Joshua and Gracia Larson of  Pillager, MN. Also surviving are two sisters: Audrey (Kenneth) Munro of Sioux Falls, SD, and  Ruth (Alan) Hendrickson of Ocala, FL, and two brothers: Donald (Lola) Wulf of Sioux City, IA and Gordon (Pat) Wulf of Welleston, OK.  Preceding Henry in death were his parents, Henry F. F. and Mildred Wulf, brothers: Frank  (Ruby) Wulf, and Arthur (Carol) Wulf, and sisters: Elzora (George) Ott, Naidine (Edwin)  Aanenson and Leila Wulf.  A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on April 22, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery in Luveme,  MN followed by a social time at Living Rock Church in Luverne. The memorial service will be  held at 2 PM on April 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Baxter, MN.  Special thanks to Dr. Julie Olson of Essentia Health and to everyone at Bethany Good Samaritan  Nursing Home for their excellent care.

halvorson-taylor.com  218-829-3581

Modulist ImageModulist Image