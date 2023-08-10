Hilma Keller

Hilma M. Keller, 90 years young, passed away Tuesday, 1 August at her home in Gilman, MN. Hilma was preceded in passing by her husband Kenneth Keller, brothers Albert, Charles & Herman Smith, and sister Mary Newinski. She is survived by her sister Rose Renkosik of Ottawa, IL, daughter Denise Schaefer of Gilman, MN, son Daniel Austin of Aurora, CO, 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.

A resident, businesswoman & community leader of the Brainerd Lakes area for over 50 years, Hilma played a pivotal role in the State Mental Wellness programs of Minnesota as a boarding house operator for over 35 years. A unique, strong-willed woman, Hilma’s sole focus was always caring for others. Whether whipping up a meal for 25, taking residents to & from appointments, or ensuring her kids made all their activities, ‘Ma’ always put others first, unless the fish were biting of course. Quick wit & an absence of any thought filter always left one crystal clear on where Hilma stood on a subject. Wholly true of heart & honest of soul, she was a bright spot in anyone’s day. She will be deeply missed. The world was a little less bleak when she was in it. Love you, Mom.

A simple service will be held in her childhood home of La Moille, IL on 16 September. Hilma always said “Don’t wait til I’m dead to send me flowers. I can’t smell ‘em then.” So, in lieu of flowers, please make any charitable donation to a Veteran’s foundation of your choice in her name. Thank you and God bless.

