Inez V. Nelson

Inez Vivian Nelson, 90, of Moorhead, MN, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, at the Eventide Nursing Home in Moorhead, MN, with family members in attendance. Inez will be remembered for the love and dedication that she had for her family and for the love and dedication that her family had for her.

Inez was born in her maternal Grandparents’ home in Hawley, MN, on December 10, 1932, to Katherine (Dauner) and Truman Arneson. Inez grew up on a farm outside of Hawley and was a member of the Lysne Lutheran Church. She attended Country School, District No. 93, through 5th Grade and then attended Hawley High School. After graduating from High School, Inez was employed as an accountant for the Hawley creamery until she married Duane Nelson on June 14, 1953, at Rollag Lutheran Church, Rollag, MN.

Inez and Duane moved several times for Duane’s employment, living for a time in Fort Hood, TX; Duane’s family farm near Barnesville, St. Paul and Middle River, MN; Dares Salaam, Tanzania; and Pequot Lakes, MN. Duane was the Pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes, MN, and he and Inez were partners in this ministry. While her husband took care of pastoral duties, Inez was involved with the altar flowers, women’s groups, choir, rummage sales, quilting, and the making of lefse for the annual Church dinners. After Duane retired in 1997, Inez and Duane moved to Moorhead, MN. Wherever Inez moved with Duane and her children, Inez used her sewing, knitting, baking, and gardening talents to turn every house into a home for her family.

Inez and Duane had six children. Inez sewed and knitted school, flower girl, bridesmaid, and wedding dresses, for her five daughters. She also made creative costumes for Halloween and school plays for all her children. Inez’s nine grandchildren always eagerly looked forward to breakfast at Grandma’s with her crispy, sweet French Toast, and her freshly prepared lefse, krumkake, brownies, and sugar cookies, were enjoyed by everyone of all ages.

When Inez took a moment for herself, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, made cards, read, sewed beautiful quilts that are treasured by her children and grandchildren, and took the occasional nap. Inez was asked by her children what she would like to share about herself, and she replied that, “Everyone should know what a wonderful life I have had.”

Inez leaves behind her six children: Debra Bottem, Patty Gulsvig, Beth (Tom) Iverson, all of Moorhead, MN; David (Anne) Nelson, Vadnais Heights, MN; Susan (Aaron) Enright, Princeton, MN; and Lori (Nathaniel) Messick, Fertile, MN. Inez was also a loving grandmother to Becky (Tyler) Fisher, Peter Gulsvig, Kyle Nelson, Mick Nelson, Siri Nelson, Annika Messick, Zoe Messick, Bjorn Messick, Lily Enright, and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Fisher.

Inez also leaves behind her sister, Mary Lee (Gerald) Johnson; brother, Dennis (Louise) Arneson; and sister, Evonne (Donald) Anderson; brother-in-law, Harland Nelson; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Rev. Duane C. Nelson; an infant son; sons-in-law, David Bottem and Kris Gulsvig; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Wayne Bradford; sister-in-law, Corinne Nelson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Curtis and Mary Nelson.

Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Wright Funeral Home, 605 2nd Ave S, Moorhead, MN. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., with visitation starting one hour before, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 7th St S, Moorhead, MN. A livestream of the service will be available on Inez’s page at www.wrightfuneral.com, where a video tribute and online guestbook may also be found.