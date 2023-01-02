Irene Pietz

Irene Mae Pietz, age 99, arrived in heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager, where she happily resided for eight years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pillager. Friends and family are invited to gather for two hours prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date.

Irene was born on April 23, 1923 to Otto and Ada (Grams) Comnick in Rose Hill, MN. She attended school through the 8th grade in Tracy, her family then moved to May Township, Northwest, of Pillager. Irene married Ordell Pietz on August 27, 1940 and lived on their farm near Pillager until 1976 when they moved into town. Together, they had three children: Joan, Gary and Larry. Irene was employed at Madden’s Resort in housekeeping for many years, and also enjoyed cooking at the Pillager restaurant. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society. Her favorite hobbies included, camping, fishing, riding in the boat and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Beverly) Pietz; grandchildren, Terri (Kevin) Hedquist, Kim Simon, Michelle (Jerome) Pietz and Bob (Linda) Pietz; 11 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Pietz; nieces, Cindy Hedquist, and Karla and Karen Comnick; nephews, Ron Pietz and Kasey, Kent, Kevin, Kelly and Kim Comnick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ordell; children, Larry and Joan Pietz, siblings, Art Comnick and Alice Fassero; great grandson, Tyler Johnson; brother-in-law, Albert Pietz; nephew, Vern Hedquist and Niece, Kathy Pietz.

