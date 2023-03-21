Irma Albie Gagnon, age 95, formerly of Crosby died at her daughter’s home in Kinnickinnic, WI on March 7, 2023. Irma was born on February 6, 1928, to Isaac and Ida Talvitie at home above Talvitie’s Shoe Shop on Main Street in Crosby. She graduated from C-I High School, class of 1946, and went on to study Nursing at Hamline University in St. Paul. She worked as a Nurse at Asbury Hospital in Minneapolis before moving back to Crosby to marry and raise her three children. Irma was married to Dick Albie for 39 years before his passing. She then married Clem Gagnon in 1993. Irma deeply loved her family, friends, and faith. She was also proud of her Finnish heritage. Her kindness and caring, along with her wonderful sense of humor, will live on in those who knew and loved her.

Preceding Irma in death by her parents, husband, Dick; two sons Jim and Ralph Albie; along with two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband Clem; daughter Jean (John) Rock, along with greatly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Irma’s life will take place on Saturday, March 25th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Church. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Arrangements are with Koop Funeral Home.