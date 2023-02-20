The world became brighter, sweeter, and a little more quirky after Isaac Kane Dahlvang entered into it on February 13, 1992. We are deeply grieved to announce his passing at 31 years of age, on February 11, 2023, in Seattle, Washington, the place he called home. Isaac grew up in central Minnesota, and accepted the Lord as his Savior at a young age. Marlys, his grandmother who raised him, made sure he got to AWANA every week where he became a “rock star” earning all of the books and awards. It was apparent Isaac was a gifted musician from an early age. He could be seen sweeping his fingers across the piano keys, pounding out heart throbbing tunes with no need of sheet music in front of him! He was also an outstanding drummer. Isaac was an intelligent young man. He went on to become a Reality Test Engineer VR/AR at Microsoft in Seattle, Washington. When asking him about his job, one needed to get ready for a discourse that was above the heads of average intelligence. Isaac was a people person. Yes, he was intelligent, artsy, and quirky, but that did not take away from his people skills. He was engaging, funny, cheerful, and made people feel like they were someone special. He was one of a kind. What he brought into the world will never be forgotten. He is survived by his grandmother, Marlys Dahlvang, who he affectionately called “Mom”; his father, Eric Dahlvang; bonus mom, Christina Dahlvang; grandfather Dennis Dahlvang; brother, Alex Lamphere-Dahlvang; sister, Gloriamae Karkiainen-Dahlvang; brother, Romen Hill-Dahlvang; birth mother, Jean Johnston; his uncles Pete Dahlvang, Ben (Anna) Dahlvang; aunt Linda Dahlvang; cousin/brother Levi (Diana) Dahlvang; cousins Taylor, Owen, Clara; and many other cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceding him in death were his uncle Everett Dahlvang; paternal great-grandparents, Elmer and Millie Dahlvang; and maternal great-grandparents, Archie and Anne McGregor. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.