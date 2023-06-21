Jacob Borgstrom

Thursday June 15, 2023 Jacob Lawrence Borgstrom was called home to God unexpectedly. Funeral services will be June 27th at 11:00am at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Visitation will be June 26th from 4-7pm and one hour before the service. Internment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens following.

Jacob was born on July 30, 2003 to Brandon and Amy (Krushe) Borgstrom. He resided in Pillager, MN and attended Brainerd/Baxter schools. He graduated from Brainerd High School class of 2022 and then Central Lakes College with a Diesel Technichan A.S. along with his Commercial Drivers License in 2023. He worked as an intern at Zeigler Caterpillar and had recently accepted a full time position there. He had also been employed at Sunup Ranch, Hines Masonry and Circle S Ranch.

His true calling was music, but he also was involved in many organizations throughout his 19 years. Proud member of Warrior Football, Brainerd FFA, CLC trap team, Forestview High Altitude Balloon Club, Cub Scouts, Brainerd Snodeos, K kids, 4H Shooting Sports and Horse, Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion (Rollag), Midwest Country Music Organization artist and song writer. He was baptized and confirmed and was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church. He was proud of his pickup truck, tractors, horses and he loved to sing his heart out at every campfire. In his FFA career he had the honor to be a Brainerd FFA sentinel officer and competed with his singing talent on a regional, state and national level. His passion for music allowed him to perform at Sidetrack, Mid Summer Music Fest and he was slated to perform at LAKES JAM. It seemed he made deep connections with all whom he came into contact with. Jacob always said “I feel closest to God on a tractor”.

Jacob is survived by mom and dad Brandon and Amy (Krushe) Borgstrom, sister Kaitlyn Borgstrom (David Schroeder), Grandparents George and Sherry Krushe, Roxanne Kelly, Paul and Juli Borgstrom, Pat Kelly. Aunts and Uncles Nee - Nee and Unc (Angie and Gary Kort), JoJo (Joann) and Jeremy Sarna, Carmon (Josi) and Mike Godfrey, Crystle Kelly, Jason and Jessica Borgstrom. Cousins Allison, Autumn, Abby, Annie, Alexa, Adriana and many Krushe, Borgstrom, Bakkila and Neugebauer family cousins. Great Aunts and Uncles and their families, Mark and Julia Neugebauer, Lois and Wayne Bentler, Larry and Vickie Borgstrom, Vernon and Anne Borgstrom, Glenn and Lisa Borgstrom, Dale Borgstrom, Wayne and Julie Borgstrom, Vicki and Bob Prentice, Jackie and Wade Christenson, Scott and Roberta Ackerson, David Dehne Jr, Ed Dehne, Rosemary Wilson and several more cousins and many special friends. He will be missed by his two equine loves Roswalds Rockin Chocolate Sundae and Ruger.

Jacob was also Preceded in death by his Aunt Emily Krushe, great grandparents Wilfred and Elaine Neugebauer, Alfred and Janina Krushe, George and Dorothy Heathcock Mildred and Irving Borgstorm, Cecil Ackerson, David and Inez Dehne. Uncle and aunts; Billy and Vickie Bakkila, Ed and Kathy Krushe, cousin Lynn Reed

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.