James Earl Akerson (Elk River, Minnesota), born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug 29, 1950 who passed away on November 23, 2022, at the age of 72, leaving to mourn family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10th 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Connect Church (3989 Maciver Avenue NE, Saint Michael, MN 55376).