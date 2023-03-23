James Fitch

James Lincoln Fitch, age 89, of Merrifield passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Jim was born in Springdale, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1934, to George L. & Sarah (Simpson) Fitch. He served his country in the US Marine Corps. Jim worked for 23 years at Continental Airlines. He married the love of his life, Maryann Wille on May 28, 1960.

In his younger years Jim loved being outdoors and maintaining his gardens and lawn. He also took care of the maintenance at the Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. He also enjoyed woodworking and watching the wildlife.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Maryann; children: Michael Fitch, Allen (Lynn) Fitch and Laurie Fitch; grandchildren: Paul Anderson, Anthony (Markielly) Anderson and Amber Fitch; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Soffie, Malakai, Charlee, Peyton and Grace.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Dave Fitch, George Fitch and Gladys Poset.

Services for Jim will be private.