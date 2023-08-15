Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
James Harold Kostek

Published August 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM

James Harold Kostek, 76, died May 2, 2023, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was born to William  Kostek and Grace (Warner) Peck on January 4, 1947. After graduating from Brainerd High  School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served two tours in Viet Nam.

After 12 years in the Marines, he joined the United States Navy Reserve and retired from  military service after 24 years. He spent time in Saudi Arabia training the Royal Saudi Navy.

He loved to travel and was a history buff. His love for the military took him all over the country.

He was involved in over 23 military organizations. He was a Past Commander for the VFW in  Brainerd, MN.

He is survived by five children, Leona (Johnathan) Miller, Big Fork, MN, Rachel (Martin) Harris  of Burlington, NC, Norma (Curt) Wilson of Zimmerman, MN, Emily (Craig) Woodward of  Lafayette, CO. Son, Andrew (Kelly) Kostek of Jacksonville, NC. One brother, Jack (Terry) Peck  of Nisswa, MN. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and a longtime companion  Phyllis Stall. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and four brothers, Joe and John Kostek, Ed and  George Peck.

There will be a graveside service with full Military Honors on August 19th, 10AM at the family plot  in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd. There will be a time of fellowship at the Brainerd VFW at  noon.

