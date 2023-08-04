James M. Couch

James McAlister Couch, 100, of Goodyear, AZ, passed away on July 11, 2023, at Diamondback Healthcare Center. Jim was born in Linneus, Missouri, to Chester and Bessie Couch on February 28, 1923. He served in the Marines during World War II, and after the war married Burniece Pfanz on February 11, 1945, in Tremont, Illinois. Jim was employed for many years by the Caterpillar Tractor Company in East Peoria, Illinois, and Bettendorf, Iowa. Upon retirement from Caterpillar, Jim and Burniece moved to the Nisswa and Crosslake areas of Minnesota in 1980 to enjoy the lakes in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. After their son Jim moved to Goodyear in 2011, they followed in 2013.

In his spare time Jim enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects, ice cream, and fishing. Together with Burniece, they hosted many dinners and parties for friends and family. They were also great bridge players and enjoyed playing locally at Starpointe in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Burniece, his parents, and sister Betty. He is survived by son Jim (Lynn) Couch of Goodyear, AZ, and daughter Pam (Fred) Cadamagnani of Nederland, CO; grandchildren Michelle (Tom) Maier, Jennifer (Tom) Schmitt, Brian Cadamagnani and Laura (Mathieu) Cadamagnani Lancaster, and great-granddaughter Leona Cadamagnani Lancaster.

The family wished to extend thanks to the staff of the Goodyear, AZ Thompson Funeral Home for its service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be donated to any local food bank.