James M. Nuttbrock, 61 year old resident of Pierz, MN, formerly of Brainerd, MN, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. Caring for James and his family is Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. James will be dearly missed by his wife, Jessica Lynn Nuttbrock and several brothers and sisters.