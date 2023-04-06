James Matich

James Ronald Matich, age 89, of Baxter, passed away at Essentia-St Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Jim was born in Brainerd on September 10, 1933 to Jack & Amanda (Johnson) Matich. He married his bride, Beverly Johnson on April 30, 1954, and they made their home in Baxter.

Jim was a happy guy who was always smiling and laughing. He enjoyed working in his shop, turning junk into treasures. He was part owner of Matich Trucking, he loved being on the road seeing the country and his trucker buddies. He loved his garden and being outside. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he always sided with them. If Grandma ever said no, the Grandkids would ask Grandpa.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Beverly; children: Ronald Matich, Sherry (Randy) Rinke and Rob Matich; siblings: Mabel Anderson, Myrtle Gnahn and Donald (Wendy) Matich; grandchildren: Kirsten (Trevor) Shaw, Katie (Kurt) Ro, Mark (Becky) Matich, Krista (Tim) Hayes, Kyle Rinke and Andy (Sam) Matich; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Piper.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; brothers: Johnny and Art; brothers-in-law, Tom Anderson and Clifford Gnahn; sister-in-law, Myra Matich; his dog Ricco

Services for Jim will be at a later date.

