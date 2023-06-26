James Shubert

James D. “Jim” Shubert of rural Pequot Lakes passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Anoka Rehabilitation. Jim was born on May 23, 1930 in Shubert, NE, to Dale and Bessie (Crews) Shubert, the third of four children. He married his cherished and loving wife, Amaryllis “Amy” (Peterson) on April 4, 1953 and they were blessed with two children, Roni Ann (Zuber) of Arden Hills, MN, and Jay D. of Lockeford, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2007, and his father, mother, sisters Betty and Edna and a brother, Myron. He is survived by his children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Jim graduated from Falls City, Nebraska High School in 1948 and later earned a BS Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October, 1948 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in February 1955. He retired as a Major in 1969. During his career he served in Korea (1950-51), Japan (1955-56), Hawaii (1957-58) and Viet Nam (1965-66) and as an Assistant Professor of Naval Science, University of Minnesota (1966-69). He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat V for service in Viet Nam. Following his Marine Corps career, he was a real estate broker in Spring Lake Park. Jim and Amy moved to a lake home on Roy Lake and enjoyed life in the Nisswa area. Jim continued his real estate work in Brainerd followed by several other jobs. Before his final retirement, he was Vice President of Frontier Directory Company of Brainerd. He and Amy moved to a new home in Ideal township in 2006. In 2009 he moved to Rose Point in Roseville to be closer to his daughter. While at Rose Point he started the men’s Bible study group and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people with diverse backgrounds and knowledge.

Jim was an active member of Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League, holding a number of offices and was the chairman of their annual Toys for Kids community service program for several years. He served as Commandant of the Minnesota Department Marine Corps League in 1992-93. He was also a life member of the Marine Corps League and Nisswa American Legion.

An avid hunter and fisherman for most of his life, Jim had many memorable family camping trips and outings to Canadian lakes and northern Minnesota. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes serving as Chairman of the Church Council and on several other committees and was instrumental in planning and building the new church south of Pequot Lakes.

A memorial service will be held on a later date at Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes. A private service of burial will be held at the Fort Ripley Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.