James W. Beaulieu

December 7, 1936 - April 25, 2023

James Wesley Beaulieu, age 86, of East Gull Lake, MN died peacefully at home on April 25, 2023.

Jim was born December 7, 1936 in St. Cloud, MN to Glenna P. (Pearson) Beaulieu and Carl A. Beaulieu, where he graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. He played basketball and baseball, which led him to play baseball in the New York Giants minor league system. He was a catcher for the Muskogee Giants from 1955-56.

Jim worked for Northwestern Bell in the Twin Cities for 30 years before moving to the Brainerd Lakes Area, where he worked for Frontier Directory. He enjoyed retirement, sharing time between East Gull Lake and Winter Haven, Florida. Jim was an avid sports fan and an original Minnesota Vikings season ticket holder. He also loved fishing, boating, and living on Gull Lake.

Jim will be dearly missed by his son Jamison Beaulieu, Eden Prairie; his daughters Jody (Patrick) Carey, Eden Prairie; Jill Kinsley, Brainerd; and his three grandkids Finn Carey, Rhys Carey and Tyler Toensing. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Private Donald Beaulieu, partner Karen Jensen and lifelong friend Dick Hamlin.

A special thank you to the caregivers, nurses, and doctors at Good Neighbor Home Health Care, Home Instead, Knute Nelson Hospice, St. Croix Hospice, and Essentia St. Joseph Hospital.