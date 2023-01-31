Janet Olson

Janet Cloy Olson, age 87, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on January 29, 2023, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Baxter. She was born August 22, 1935, to Wallace and Mabel (Knowles) Olson. She lived her entire life in Baxter, growing up with brothers Donald and Roger. She was proud to be a member of Brainerd Class of 1954. In her early years, she worked at the Baxter Store, Brainerd Dairy Bar and Service Drug. She met her future husband, Harold (also an Olson) at the Baxter Store when he was building a house on White Sand Lake. They married October 15, 1955, and had one daughter, Lynn Rae. Janet enjoyed socializing, cooking and baking, camping and so many other activities. She attended Bethany Covenant Church for decades, and then First Presbyterian Church. She and Harold wintered for many years in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Janet is survived by husband, Harold; daughter, Lynn Rae (Carrie); brother, Donald (Betty); many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger; and several beloved neighbors who lived by each other for over sixty years. Funeral services will be 11am on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter with a visitation starting one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Baxter City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.