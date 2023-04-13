Janice “Jan” Graham

Darby, MT, - Janice Mary Graham, 67, of Darby Montana passed away Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, due to an automobile accident. She was born October 22, 1955, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Kathryn (Peterson) Caughey. She grew up on the family dairy farm south of Brainerd, MN, and she graduated from Brainerd High School in 1974. While she was in school she was active in the Acapella Choir, the National Honors Society and the local 4H chapter. On October 9, 1976, she married Mark Graham in Brainerd. Janice (Jan) and Mark made their home in Brainerd, and they had two children, Allyson (Ally) and Ryan. Jan worked for Health and Human Services in Crow Wing County, the Department of Natural Resources, and the State of MN in the Department of Military Affairs at Camp Ripley totaling 35 years of working for the State. She was active in her church, First Baptist Church of Brainerd, where she sang in the church choir, volunteered as treasurer, and taught Sunday school. Jan enjoyed playing softball, being outdoors, having campfires, gardening, bird watching, traveling, entertaining in her home, cooking and following the activities of her children and grandchildren. When they moved to Montana, Jan joined the local hiking club, line dancing group, and the flower club. She loved to go four-wheeling into the mountains and would often take friends and family with her. She enjoyed working side by side with her husband on projects around the house. One of her greatest enjoyments was singing in the Bitterroot Valley Chorus. The chorus had several performances a year and it was her delight to be a part of the choir. Jan is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Caughey, and her brother, Robert Caughey. Jan is survived by her loving husband Mark, daughter Ally (Andy) Johnson of Olivia MN, and their sons Colter, Caiden and Creed; son Ryan (Lisa) Graham of Anchorage AK, and their daughter Bethany; her siblings: Michael (Bunny) Caughey of Brainerd, MN, Judy (Joe) Mills of Brainerd, MN, Wayne (Jenny) Caughey of Perham, MN, Steve (Kari) Caughey of Park Rapids, MN, Brian Caughey of Tillamook OR, Gayle (Dale) Kampa of Brainerd, MN, and brother-in-law Robin (Janelle) Graham of Rosemount, MN; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives. A celebration of Jan’s life will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 2pm at the First Baptist Church in Darby. Pastor George Cuff will officiate the service and arrangements have been entrusted to Brothers Mortuary of Hamilton. There will be a reception of cake and coffee to follow. The family is planning another celebration in Brainerd, MN this summer with details to come. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials go to the Bitterroot Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 1262 Hamilton, MT, 59840. If you would like a copy of your receipt from this non-profit organization, please include your address. Or to Crosswalk Ministries First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99 Darby, MT, 59829.