Janie Lou Martz

Janie Lou (Johnson) Martz, 69, of Aitkin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born July 31, 1953 in Aitkin to Elwin and Ruth (Swehla) Johnson. Janie was a cosmetologist co-owning Jeanie & Co, Hair, Skin and Body Shop with her twin sister Jeanie. After that chapter ended she ventured off to be a part of the growing hair removal industry to help teach and sell sugar. Not too long after, Janie then started her own sugar hair removal business called Sugar It! She has recently sold her business where her sugar recipe will continue.

Janie was survived by her son, Shawn Martz, Aitkin, her daughter Tara Renaud (Chris), Maryville, TN, twin granddaughters Gemma and Keira Renaud, her siblings, Kaye Schweich (Larry), Dale Johnson (Carol), Jeanie Thompson, Arlo Johnson (Teresa), nieces, nephews, cousins, other special relatives, and so many friends.

Janie loved the outdoors and especially helping Shawn with his guide hunting business in Idaho as the spunky and resourceful camp cook. She loved getting to see Shawn in his element, meet hunters from all over, enjoying the majestic Bitterroot Mountains and making sure the hunter’s bellies were always full.

Janie touched many lives from all over, but most from Minnesota and Michigan. When her granddaughters were 6 months old, she packed up 53 years of her life on Lone Lake to move next door to Tara, Chris and the girls. She spent the next 7 years being the best Grammie to her little girls. She loved to think of new things to show and teach them every day and the girls loved to help Grammie with making and packing sugar to ship. It was one of the best gifts she gave Tara. While in Michigan, she continued her volunteer work with Women of The Moose at the South Lyon Moose Lodge 2685.

Janie will be dearly missed by all those that knew her. She was a natural caregiver and volunteer. She loved to make everyone happy with her love of cooking and sharing recipes. Janie loved to fish, especially during her annual birthday trip to the Lake of the Woods, reading, birdwatching and enjoying her pets, cats, Larry, Poppy and granddog Zoe.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Ferlita; brother, Cory Johnson and her brother-in-law, Thomas Thompson.

Services will be Saturday, August 12 at 11AM at the United Methodist Church in Aitkin with visitation 1 hour prior to the service, followed by a gathering for family and friends to celebrate Janie from 12-4PM at The Moose in Aitkin.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janie Martz, please visit www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.