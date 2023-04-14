Jason L. Fletcher

Jason Lee Fletcher, age 42, of Brainerd, MN, died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale, MN due to injuries sustained in an ATV crash.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Browerville, MN.

Jason was born June 15, 1980 in Hibbing, MN to George Fletcher and Dianna Bailey. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1998 and then attended Hennepin Junior College where he graduated as a licensed aircraft mechanic. Jason owned and operated Jamin Trucking of Brainerd, MN. His pride and joy were his two children Andrew and McKenzie. Jason enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and grilling, and working on his vehicles.

Survivors include his son Andrew Fletcher and his mother Allison Skillingstad of Albany, MN; daughter McKenzie Fletcher and her mother Sabrina Lenk of Staples, MN; father, George Fletcher of Browerville, MN; mother, Dianna Bailey of Houston, TX; and brother, Duane Fletcher of Big Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Allen Hendry.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.