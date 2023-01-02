Jean Kline, age 90, of Pine River, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born to Reginald “Rex” and Sarah “Sally” Finney on December 25, 1932, in Chicago, IL. Jean’s family meant the world to her, and she was very proud of all of them.

Jean is survived by her children: Doni Bahr (Don), Nancy Crimmins (Ole), Paula Martin, Joel Kline (Holly), Jay Kline (Jacki); grandchildren: Eric (Tracy), Jeff (Lora), Matt (Samantha), Carla, Laurie (Mark), Caleb (Tara), Darrel (Dana), Jennifer, Justin (Stacy), Sarah (Mike), Jade (Jon), Koreann (Josh), Jamie (Nate), Ben (Jacki), Ashley (Logan), Kelsey, Rachel (Johnny) and Nick; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lila; brother, Frank (Barb); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Bud”; son, Scott; brother, Jack; great granddaughter, Maria; and several extended family members.

Services will be 1 PM on Thursday, January 5, at Riverview Church, Pine River. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River.