Jean Segerstrom

Segerstrom, Jean Niles (Newstrom), age 94, Nisswa, Minnesota, formerly of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, died after a short illness on April 22, 2023.

She was born in Minneapolis on September 28, 1928. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1946 and the University of Minnesota in 1950. She received a master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Minnesota in 1954.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and “little Jean” to most of Nisswa and Pequot Lakes. Aside from her petite stature, Jean was known for her passionate love of books and nature. A former Minneapolis kindergarten and first grade teacher, she became a wildlife rehabilitation specialist at Heard Natural Science Museum in Dallas, Texas later in life. She was active in Project Feederwatch through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a longtime volunteer in the Hennepin Parks System (Volunteer of the Year Award 1990), and one of Northland College’s Loon Rangers. She was an Honorary Life Member of the Nisswa Garden Club, and also a long-time member of the “Loony Ladies Literary Society” book club.

Jean was preceded in death by parents RB and Velma Niles, and niece Lynn Strom. She is survived by her beloved “li’l sis” Joan Van Beusekom, daughter Jill (Steve) Ericson and son Mark Newstrom (Michelle Cook) as well as two granddaughters - Katie (fiancé TJ Rose) Ericson and Becky Ericson. She is also survived by niece Amy (Gary) Ziolkowski and family.

The family expresses their deep gratitude to long-time caregiver Deb Pieri, whose friendship, companionship and love provided so much joy in Jean’s life.

Per Jean’s request, only a private graveside service will be held. Instead, “buy a book or plant a flower and think of [her]. Where there’s Jean, there’s sunshine.”

