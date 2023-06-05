Jean Stacken

Jean Marie Stacken, age 70, of Baxter, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home. Jean was born in northeast Minneapolis to Peter & Gladys (Dziedzic) Zembal. In 1991 she moved to the Brainerd Lakes area and lived with her family on Silver Lake in beautiful Merrifield. She was co-owner of Lake Side Glass for 20+ years with her husband. This family business provided constant work and great joy for the family. She was an instrumental part in helping the business grow and prosper through the years.

In 2012 she moved to Baxter. During this time she was employed at Costco as a sample lady, a job that she adored! She suffered a minor stroke 2022. Her recuperation was inspiring to witness, as she put her stubborn temperament to good use, relearning to walk, speak and care for herself through the assistance of caring therapists.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Will (Amanda) Stacken; grandson, Henri. Brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Zembal and Jack (Joette) Zembal; sister-in-law, Lori Zembal.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Zembal and Tom Zembal. Infant son, Waylon Stacken.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Halvorson-Taylor Life Events Center, in Brainerd from 4- 8PM, with a Wake Service beginning at 7pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11AM at the Log Church in Crosslake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A lunch will be served by Maucieri’s following the service. The family encourages all to attend and celebrate the life of Jean Marie Stacken!

