Jeanne Martin

Jeanne Marie Martin, 84, of Brainerd, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior to Mass and stay for a luncheon to follow.

Jeanne was born in Pierz on July 7, 1938, the daughter of Jerome and Jeanette (Meyer) Schaefer. She graduated from Little Falls High School where she was active in choir, band, and athletics. The best part of high school was meeting the love of her life - Denny Martin. The couple married in 1959 and were blessed with four sons and a daughter. In addition to being a homemaker, Jeanne worked as a medical secretary for many years, mostly at the Brainerd State Hospital.

She had a knack for playing the piano and an appreciation for Lorie Line. Jeanne was a Minnesota sports fan, liked to spend time on the lake, and found peace watching her birds at the feeders. Jeanne’s biggest passion was for her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Denny; children, Steve (Mimi), Tom (Liz), Tim, Robert (Janie), and Kathy Hughes; son-in-law, Jason Hughes, daughter-in-law, Jean Martin; grandchildren, Joel (Maren), Jordan (Kenzie Lego), Eric, Ashley Hughes, Tyler Hughes, Grant Blosberg, and Paige Blosberg; great-grandson, Braxston; siblings, Carol (Dennis) Gilbride, Dick Schaefer, and Mike (Marie) Schaefer; and many extended family members and friends.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.