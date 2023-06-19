Jeanyne Hess, 88, of Baxter, MN went to heaven on June 16, 2023, in Brainerd, MN. Funeral Services for Jeanyne will be held on June 30, 2023, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa at 11:00am. Family and Friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Burial will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Jeanyne was born to James and Evelyn (Nerison) Childs on March 6, 1935, in Fairmont, MN. After graduating from high school, she completed her bachelor’s degree in education from Gustavus Adolphus College and Mankato State University. She taught in St. James, MN, in Long Island, New York, and Robbinsdale, MN. She was also a substitute teacher for many years in Austin, MN. On August 5, 1961, Jeanyne married Cliff Hess in Fairmont, MN.

Jeanyne loved to start every morning with a coffee date with her best friend and husband of 61 years, Cliff. Jeanyne had a wonderful gift of storytelling with plenty of subject matter to choose from, from her days as a single teacher on Long Island, to meeting Cliff, and raising her family and pets in Austin, Minnesota, traveling, and building their dream home in her beloved Brainerd Lakes area, and adventures she had there. She loved spending time with loved family and friends. She loved reading and being a member of her Book Club. She loved gardening and decorating with lots of color. She enjoyed wildlife and nature in all seasons, and cooking. She enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and swimming. Jeanyne always said this was the “last year” for gifts, as she and Cliff downsized over the years, but she couldn’t quite follow through, always carefully choosing and wrapping a gift for every occasion. Every night was date night for Jeanyne and Cliff, sharing a snack and a cocktail while watching the news.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Cliff, children Warren (Amy) Hess, Karen (Richard) Miller, grandchildren Ericka (Alex) Peterson and their son Cameron, Jacob (Ashlie Knack) Hess, Austin Narveson, Timothy Hess, Noah Miller, Isaiah Miller, Rachel Miller (Bailey Koppen), Hannah Miller, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.

Jeanyne is preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers Jerome and Gailand Childs.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances by made in the form of contributions to Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.