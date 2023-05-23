Jeff Wickham

Jeff Bradley Wickham, 66, passed away at home peacefully on May 19, 2023. Jeff was born February 11, 1957, to Ray and Dora Wickham.

Jeff was an amazing soul, he fell in love with the love of his life and married Dianne Olson in September of 1982. Jeff spent all of his days hunting and fishing, finding fish where people said fish couldn’t be found. He truly enjoyed camping at the lake surrounded by friends and family. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who taught his children, nieces, and nephews how to bow hunt and fish as well. He enjoyed his morning ritual of coffee with his friends at Holiday.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Dianne; his children, Katie (Peter), Jason; grandchildren, Abigale, Isabelle, Chloe, Myleigh, Arynne, Aydin, and Noah. Jeff also leaves behind his siblings, Dennis (Denise), Barry (Peggy), and Rita (Scott). Jeff is proceeded in death by his parents Ray and Dora, and his nephew Jeremy.

A celebration of life will be held at Merrifield Lions Park from 1pm - 4pm on Sunday June 25, 2023. Please bring a picture of Jeff if you have one.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.