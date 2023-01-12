Jeffery Allan Nickels

5-14-58 to 12-8-22

I left at high noon from my home 1 mile from Pine River listening to Led Zeppelin holding my loving wife Rhonda Taylor whom I met on a blind date arranged by Serene. Rhonda picked me up in her “62” Falcon. Working on restoration till I became too weak. Hoping my buddy Gary will take charge and finish.

Loved my wife, Rhonda. Best thing to ever happen to me. Many people said she was an angel showing up in my life when she did. I would have been gone long before this.

Loved my children and survived by son, Jade, and grands, Savannah, Audrey; daughter, Leah.

Loved milk, snowmobiling, my Ford tractor even though I didn’t live on a farm, fishing - I once caught 3 whoppers with 1 minnow, going to over 125 music events with Rhonda, getting my back scratched, football (Steelers fan), wood whittling, gardening. I was the best at anything to do with cooking and taught several eggroll making. Enjoyed working for the railroad and State of MN. My competition trapline with my MIL was so much fun.

Had the best MIL you could ask for, Jeff’s MIL Nita Taylor and her family, Mark, Curt, Vicki, Christine, Nancy.

Proud of my mustache, quit drinking 12 plus years ago. Visiting all MN state parks and my BG, Rhonda for always respecting my wishes.

Always wondered what was wrong with my backside till I enlisted in Navy and was informed born with spina bifida. I hated those situps. Honorably discharged due to breach of contract by Navy. Rhonda and Stacy of Kline Funeral Home of Pine River got me my flag.

Special thanks to Stacy at Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Dr. Harvey Anderson, Dr. Peter Ataro and Essentia Health.

Survived by dog, Pansy; cat, Ruby; mother, LaVerne; brother, Craig (Sheila); sister, Pam (Phil).

Preceded by dogs, Coal and Sylvie; cats Harley, Rudy, Annie, Furby, Herbie, Chloe, Daisy, Rocky Rocks; father, Richard; brother, David; sisters, Barb and Lynn.

This is the real story and was my wishes at this later date and no funeral.