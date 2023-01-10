Jeffrey A. Nickels

Jeff A. Nickels, 64 of Pine River passed away on December 8th 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with kidney failure. Jeff was born on May 14th 1958 to Richard & LaVerne (Witthuhn) Nickels. Jeff loved his family, fishing, Led Zepplin, working on cars, cooking & a good joke. His laugh was contagious and often. Left to cherish Jeff’s memory are his children; Leah Nickels of Brainerd; Jade Nickels of Brainerd. His mother; LaVerne Nickels of Brainerd.; brother Craig (Shelia) Nickels of TX; sister Pam (Phil) Philbin of Brainerd; Grandaughters; Savannah Nickels & Audrey Rathman. Many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Preceding Jeff in death is his father; Richard Nickels; sisters; Barb Perkins & Lynn Perkins; brother David Nickels. While Jeff physically is no longer here, he lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.