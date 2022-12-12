Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Olsen

Jeffrey Scott Olsen, age 65 of Irondale Township, on December 6, 2022 lost his battle due to complications of Pneumonia at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby but has declared victory and is now at peace with his Heavenly Father. Jeff was born in Brainerd on December 13, 1956 to Fred and Esther (Cornish) Olsen. Jeff owned JSO Custom Construction and Kinney Realty. He was an outstanding man, a hard worker and a genuine friend to many. He will be greatly missed and would want to be remembered for his faith in the Lord and his positive outlook on life.

Jeff is survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Carrie Tretter; siblings, Mike (Joan) Olsen of Brainerd, Steve (Kathy) Olsen of Brainerd, Bunny Masters of Brainerd, Bill (Cathy) Olsen of Eagle River, AK, Judy Spjut of Myrtle Beach, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jeff in death are his parents and one brother, Rick Johnson.

To honor Jeff’s wishes there will be no funeral, please celebrate Jeff’s life by living life to its fullest.

Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.