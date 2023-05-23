Jennifer Joe Erickson, 32, passed away on May 12, 2023, in Minneapolis MN.

She was born to Jay Erickson & Annette Pearson (Stenzel) on March 11, 1991, in Fairmont MN and grew up in Merrifield MN.

Jennifer was a very talented artist, who loved to draw, create and express herself through her art. She was known to be a very strong soul. She enjoyed the outdoors, animals and spending time with her beloved son, Oliver, and their dog, Brutus.

Left to cherish her memory are: her son, Oliver Erickson; father, Jay Erickson; mother, Annette (Mic) Pearson; sisters, Mikayla Erickson and Melissa (John) Hoge; nephews, Conner Weiss, Deidryk Hoge; niece, Raegan Hoge-Twardy; grandmother, Dolores Malcolm; grandfather, Glen Stenzel; significant other, Andrew Ciesluk; and many friends and family who loved her so.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marland and Geraldine Erickson.

A celebration of life is planned on June 4, 2023, at Merrifield Lions Park from 1-4pm.