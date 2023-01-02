Jeremy Wickham, age 49, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Brainerd, MN passed away on December 26, 2022 in Brooklyn Park.

Jeremy was born to Dennis and Denise (Ernst) Wickham on December 20th 1973 in Crosby, MN.

As a child Jeremy spent a lot of time at Lake Winnibigoshish and Leech lake camping, fishing, and chasing his younger siblings around. Jeremy enjoyed hunting/fishing, playing baseball, and drawing as a teen. He was very much a child at heart, always playing with his niece and nephew and teaching them how to ride a bike. Jeremy had many adventures in his adult years. You never really knew where he was at any given time. He spent most of his adult life living in the twin cities area working construction. Jeremy lived life to the fullest every day.

He is survived by his parents Dennis and Denise (Ernst) Wickham of Brainerd, MN, Brother Corey and Laura (Haberman) Wickham of Kindred, ND, sister; Josh and Jennifer (Wickham) Dingman of Pequot Lakes, MN, his 3 nieces; Kaily, Ana, and Elsa, 2 nephews Brady and Easton and 2 great nieces; Jupiter and Waverly. Jeremy is preceded in death by his grand parents Ray and Dora (Headlund) Wickham, Gordon and Dorothy (Hayes) Ernst, and Grandpa Tony Bruno.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.