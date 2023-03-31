Jerrold Thompson

Jerrold Lee Thompson, age 86, of Brainerd, passed away at his home, surrounded by his daughters. Jerry was born in Brainerd on October 19, 1936 to Frank & Elaine (Cook) Thompson. He graduated from Brainerd High School. Jerry married the love of his life, Renee Lyons, on April 19, 1959. He had several jobs including delivering fuel oil, working at Thompson Concrete and his true passion being a firefighter. Jerry volunteered for the Fire Department in 1958, and in 1977 became a fulltime firefighter. After 42 years, Jerry retired in 2000.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, Nascar, weekly Saturday family get togethers, and watching the wildlife in his backyard.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Kassie Carlson, Jeri Lee (Roger) McCuskey and Michelle (Steve) Hayes, all of Brainerd; brothers: Robert (Kay) Thompson, Francis (Marie) Thompson, Gary (Janet) Thompson; sister-in-law, Diane Eksten; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, father and stepmother, Beryl; beloved wife, Renee.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 2-5PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Prayers will be at 5PM. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.

