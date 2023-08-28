Jerry Pratt

Gerald Eugene Pratt, 83, passed away at his favorite spot - his home in Effie - on Friday, August 25, 2023.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Lake Edward Cemetery.

Jerry was born to Sheldon and Evelyn Pratt on December 17, 1939, in Austin City, Minnesota. In Duluth, he met Karen King whom he married in 1960. Together they raised five children in Merrifield. Jerry started off working at Diamond Tool in Duluth and after moving to Merrifield, started an excavating company. He continued the family business of harvesting Wild Rice that he learned at a young age. Jerry and Karen ran a resort on North Long Lake that was started by his grandpa, Guy. In 2006, they sold the resort and moved to Effie to enjoy retirement on the lake.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen; children, Bruce (Alice) Pratt, Donnie Pratt, Ronda (Greg) Gauerke, Shawn (Laura) Pratt, and Steven (Kristen) Pratt; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Evelyn and sister, Marilyn Larson.

