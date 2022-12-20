Jessica Martino

Jessica Lynn Martino, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Jessica’s Life will be celebrated with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass. Luncheon will follow Mass. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Jessica was born March 25, 1985, in Winfield, Ill, the daughter of Dino and Diana (Kramer) Martino. She was a creative spirit who had a talent for music, art, and working in the culinary profession.

She will be missed by her parents, Diana and Dino Martino; siblings, Andrea and Natalie; children, Jacsen, Henri, and Cecilia; and grandmother, Dolores Kramer. She was preceded in death by grandfather, Richard Kramer and grandmother, Florence Martino. Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.