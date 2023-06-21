James “Jim” Daly, 91 year old resident of Baxter, MN, passed away June 11, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN. A service of joy will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd, MN with Rev. Mark Skinner officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Private family burial will be held at Baxter City Cemetery.

James “Jim” Daly was born on February 5, 1932, in Aitkin, MN, to the late James and Clarabelle (Bonneville) Daly. He graduated from Aitkin High School (Class of 1950), University of Minnesota B.S. (Class of 1958) and University of Denver, Masters Degree in Social work (Class of 1968). Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1950, and served abroad the USS Fort Mandan and the USS Hollis. Following school and his service, he was employed as a social worker and later on as a supervisor in Mille Lacs County. Jim then became a welfare director of Pope County, then later moved to Crow Wing County where he was appointed as assistant director of social services. He married his sweetheart and rudder in life, Margie Ellen Morgan on May 23, 1953, and celebrated 64 years together until her passing in 2018. They had three children, James, John and Nancy, who brought great joy and blessings to their life. Jim’s hobbies included fishing, reading, and wood carving.

Jim is survived by his sons, James, and John; daughter, Nancy (Mark) Haseth; eight grandchildren, Dan (Katrina) Daly, David Daly, Laura Daly, Michael (Sydney) Haseth, Jonathan Haseth, Samuel Haseth and Andrew Haseth, and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Daly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Clarabelle Daly; wife, Margie Daly and three brothers

