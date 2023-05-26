Jim Rasmussen

James (Jim) Alan Rasmussen (76), formerly of Pequot Lakes, passed away in Tampa, Florida, December 31, 2022.

Jim is survived by his wife, Paulette, and his sons, Don, of Lakeville, and Paul, of Pequot Lakes.

Jim’s passion was working as a Chemical Dependency Counselor for the State of MN and Teen Challenge, in the Brainerd Lakes Area. He retired in 2016 moved to Tampa, FL in 2018 to attend River University, he graduated in 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be: 10am Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Living Word North Church in Baxter, followed by a Picnic: 12:30pm at Whipple Beach in Baxter, MN. All are welcome!