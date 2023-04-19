Jimmie Benjamin

Jimmie “Jim” R Benjamin, 81, of Brainerd, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, surrounded by family. Services will be at 2pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN. A visitation will start at 12pm for friends and family to gather prior to the service. Interment will be at Garrison City Cemetery.

Jim was born on November 19, 1941, to Llyod and Alta (Dinwittie) Benjamin in Garrison, MN. He married Bernice Miers on May 5, 1975, in Hibbing, MN. They moved to the Brainerd Lakes area and Jim worked at potlach paper mill. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and truly respected the outdoors. Spending time with family was of the upmost importance to Jim. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by Bernice, his wife of 48 years; children Jim, Chris (Debbie), Gary, and Cindy (Bob); grandchildren Scott (Cathy), Amy, Val, Alissa, Matthew, Monique (Tony), Kristi (Adam), and Alexis; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister Bonnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alta Benjamin; siblings Vernon Benjamin, Mervin (Bud) Benjamin, Duane (Buzz) Benjamin, and Dee (Sis); and son John Acosta.

Arrangements were entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.