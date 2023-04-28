Jimmy Rosko, 93, of Brainerd, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Baxter.

A Private Service at Bay Lake Township Cemetery will be held.

Jimmy was born July 6, 1929, in Platte Lake Township, assisted by a midwife on the family farm - a farm he lived his whole life. He appreciated working on his land his entire life. He married Lois (Hartling) on February 1, 1969.

He is survived by sons, John (Greta) Rosko and Thomas Rosko; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and four brothers.

