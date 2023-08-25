Joan B. Larson, 86, of New Hope, MN passed away on August 16, 2023. Joan was the first born child of Vern and Edith Larson. She grew up in Brainerd and graduated from the Washington High School, class of 1955. She moved to Minneapolis shortly after graduation and with the exception of living in Los Angeles for a few years, spent the rest of her life in the Minneapolis area. Joan worked for the Federal Reserve Bank for over 30 years. After her retirement, she was active in their 20 Year Club which enabled her to keep in touch with her former colleagues. Joan was an avid MN Twins fan dating back to the 1960’s. Her love of animals prompted her to be a longtime supporter of the MN Humane Society. She faithfully fed the birds and critters that came into her yard. She did the newspaper’s crossword puzzle and sudoku every day. Joan is survived by her sister, Jeanne Spangler, her sister in law, Vicki Larson, nieces, Tracy Harris and Valerie (Drew) Bestland, nephews, Tim Larson and Matthew (Sarah) Larson. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dennis and Larry Larson and her brother in law, Jim Spangler. Joan will be missed. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.