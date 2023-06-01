Joan M. Cook

Joan Margaret Cook age 85 of Anthem, AZ, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 20, 2023. Joan was born in Duluth, Minnesota on September 6, 1937, to Helen and Kenneth Miller. She married Thomas F. Cook on July 6, 2012.

Joan was a Wonderful Chef and owned her own business. Joan also enjoyed traveling, fine dining and spending time with friends. Her hobbies included reading, BOHO Clothes and Road Trips.

Joan will be deeply missed by her husband, Thomas; sister, Diane Lorenz; Pam Miller, Kaylee Miller, Jack Miller and niece, Tracy Miller and Joan’s many friends.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Miller; brother, Lee Miller; nephew, Shawn Miller; and aunt, Leona Sermon.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 2:00PM on June 7, 2023, at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd, Minnesota with Father Henry Doyle officiating. A lunch will follow the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.