Joanne L. Bexell

Joanne Louise Bexell (McAllister) 86, of Baxter, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Joanne’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service this upcoming spring at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

Joanne was born July 19, 1936, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Earl and Emily (Bukkila) McAllister.

After high school, Joanne married Russell Bexell and had three children. They then moved to California and had a fourth child. After the death of her husband, she moved to Brainerd at 28 years old with her four children. She worked at the Brainerd State Hospital for 23 years. Joanne was known for her devotion and care to the patients and was responsible for developing programs for the mentally ill. Joanne will be remembered for her kind and caring disposition and her love of crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brothers Earl and Roland McAllister and her daughter Jacqueline Bexell. She is survived by her brother, Jack McAllister, sisters, Marian Wilde, Shirley Clark and Ruth Carson; children, Jay (Katia) Bexell, Candace Bexell and Ray (Vivian) Bexell; grandchildren, Jon (Jen) Bexell, Joe (Crissy) Bexell, Jenny Bexell, Romanah Sibell, Andrew (Aya) and Nick (Kim) Bexell, great grandchildren, Leland, Jack and James Bexell.

