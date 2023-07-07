Joel Jennings

Went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, at age 85 while in the loving care of his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Jennings (nee Russell). Joel and Mary Lee accepted Jesus as their Savior in the mid 1970s (Romans 10:9, John 3:16). Over the next almost 50 years, they spent much of their time, energy and nearly all of their resources supporting, serving, participating in, or leading various Christian ministries and missionaries around the world, including World Vision, Navigators, National Center for Fathering, CRU, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Bible Study Fellowship, Young Life, Old Life, Heshima, Wooddale Church, Timberwood Church, Grace Church, Rotary and many others. He will be remembered by thousands for his kindness, gentleness and generosity.

Joel grew up in Mountainside, NJ. He attended Jonathan Dayton High School where he was first-chair trumpet player in the school band and trumpeter in “The Stardusters”, a 6 person for-hire dance band he formed with his high school classmates. The band charged $20-25 for a 3 hour set, which was then split between the 6 of them. After graduating high school in 1956, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. While at the University, he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Captain and MVP of the men’s gymnastics team. Joel met his wife-to-be, Mary Lee Russell, at a fraternity social event in the Fall of 1959. He graduated in 1960 with a BBA in Marketing from The School of Commerce at the University.

Joel started his job as a salesman with the Aluminum Corporation of America (ALCOA) in July 1960 in Newark, NJ. He took leave from Alcoa to enter the Army in September 1960 and was stationed at Ft. Dix, NJ. He returned to Alcoa in the Summer of 1961 and married Mary Lee on 8/12/1961, the day before the Russians began construction of the Berlin Wall. While on his honeymoon, Joel was notified that his Army unit, the 411th Chemical Company, had been reactivated in response to the Berlin Crisis and would be sent to Ft. Bragg, NC. He took his second leave from Alcoa to begin his Army service on 10/15/61 at Fort Bragg, NC and was honorably discharged in late 1962.

He resumed his career with Alcoa, serving in roles of increasing responsibility in Pittsburgh, PA; Chicago, IL; Detroit MI; and Minneapolis, MN. While working full-time in Detroit, he got his MBA in the evening through Wayne State University.

He left Alcoa in 1972 to join National Computer Systems (NCS) where he was given the opportunity to run and turn around one of their unprofitable businesses, United Mailing Company. Joel was so successful turning United Mailing into a profitable business that NCS was able to sell it to another company in 1976.

That same year, Joel was given the responsibility to turn around another poorly performing business that NCS owned, Gopher Athletic Supply, Co. in Owatonna, MN. At the time, the company was close to bankruptcy and consisted of a warehouse and office in Owatonna, MN, 3 retail sporting goods stores in Fridley, Bloomington, and Owatonna, MN and a field sales team. After stabilizing the business, Joel found 2 other non-operating investors and purchased the company from NCS in 1979.

Joel personally led the company to much improved financial performance by closing the retail stores, expanding the reach of the company’s mail-order catalogs, and expanding the company’s imprinted sportswear business. Joel changed the company’s trade name to Gopher Sport in the mid 80s in response to the increasing importance of the company’s imprinted women’s sportswear business, which was then being sold in major department stores around the U.S. Joel later led the company out of the imprinted sportswear business to focus exclusively on selling products directly to schools through catalogs, websites and an inside sales and customer service team.

After several decades of challenging but successful growth, the other investors were able to successfully exit, and Joel became sole owner. Joel appointed a President to manage the daily operations of the company in 2003 so he could spend more time on philanthropy and serving on other organization’s boards. He retired from the CEO role in 2012, retired from the Chairman role in 2016 and sold his remaining interest in 2019.

Survived by his devoted wife of 62 years Mary Lee; children Wendi Moffly (Bill), Tracey Hagman (Eric), Jodie Jennings and Todd Jennings (Lorri); grandchildren Henry Moffly, Isabel Felt (h: René), Willy Moffly (w: Emily), Sam Hagman (w: Erin), Simon Hagman, Addison Running, Holden Running, Todd Jennings, Chase Jennings, Jake Jennings, and great-granddaughter Zuri Hagman. Preceded in death by parents Louis and Florence of Boca Raton, FL and brother Richard Jennings of Charlottesville, VA.

Please visit www.joeljennings.info for more information about Joel’s life and to share any memories you have about Joel. You will also find up-to-date information about the upcoming memorial service scheduled for 7/14/23 at Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road Eden Prairie, MN 55344