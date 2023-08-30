John A. Schley Jr.

John Alois Schley Jr., age 90 of Aitkin formerly of Garrison died on August 27, 2023 at the Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born in Garrison Township on March 6, 1933 to John and Bertha (Lang) Schley Sr. John married Bernice Kurtz on September 16, 1954 in Harding. He was a retired Potlatch employee with 31 years of service. He was a former mayor of Garrison; a Pine Center School Board Member, a former Garrison Supervisor and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison and the Garrison Lions Club.

John is survived by one son, Gregory Schley of Garrison; four daughters, Susan (Anthony) Candelaria of Tucson, AZ, Jacqueline (Bruce) Wiley of Osseo, Ann Schley of St. Paul and Jeanne Schley of Littleton, CO; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Preceding John in death are his parents; his wife Bernice; six sisters, Lucille Fisher, Margaret Anderson, Eleanor Roscoe, Frances Lyman, Rose Vierzba and Arlene Smude and two brothers at birth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial will be at the Garrison Community Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.