John Bahma

John Charles Bahma, age 74, of Brainerd, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the American Legion Post #255 in Brainerd from 11-1:00 p.m. The family asks you to join them for a time of lunch and sharing memories.

John was born to Clyde and Mavis (Gardner) Bahma on July 23, 1948 in Brainerd. After graduating from Brainerd High School, he went on to earn a degree from DeVry Institute of Broadcasting. He then worked in the radio industry for over 40 years, starting in Hastings and ending up in Brainerd for the majority of his career. He enjoyed a round of golf with his friends, gambling and going on outings with family. He will be remembered for being friendly, funny caring and easy to talk to.

John is survived by his siblings, Gary Bahma and Kathy Caffrey; cousins, Gaylene Peters and her children, Chandra (Christopher) Ruther and Danielle (Jeff Lofgren) Nelson; Diane (Gary) Blue and their son, Cole (Nanette) Blue; Heather (Dan) Gillund, and their sons, Christopher (Alex) Gillund and Kevin (Sarah) Gillund; and other cousins and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755