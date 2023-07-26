John C. Deblock and Lorraine R. Deblock

John Charles Deblock, age 99 of Cuyuna died on July 19, 2023 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin. He was born in Riverton on May 12, 1924 to John and Mary (Puchrieter) Deblock. He was a WWII Army veteran. John was a retired miner with Pickands Mather Mining Company with 25 years of service. John was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a former mayor and counsel person for the City of Cuyuna; was a retired Cuyuna fireman and was an avid sports fan of Crosby-Ironton Sports; the Minnesota Twin and Minnesota Vikings. John and Lorraine found great enjoyment spending time with their family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Lorraine; one son, John “Tappo” (Kathryn) Deblock of Aitkin; two daughters, Denise (Mitchell) Schlapkohl of Pine River and Mary (Thomas) Adair of East Gull Lake; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Preceding John in death are his parents; one daughter, Deborah Deblock; three siblings, Josephine Russell, Antonette Lohan and James Deblock.

Lorraine Rebecca Deblock, age 93 of Cuyuna died on July 20, 2023 at the Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin. She was born on January 1, 1930 in Wolford Township to Wilbert and Mildred (Ridlon) Wolford. Lorraine was a retired secretary with the Crosby-Ironton School District. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Crosby and the National Catholic Society of Foresters, St. Mary’s Court #854. Lorraine and John found great enjoyment spending time with their family and friends.

Lorraine is survived by one son, John “Tappo” (Kathryn) Deblock of Aitkin; two daughters, Denise (Mitchell) Schlapkohl of Pine River and Mary (Thomas) Adair of East Gull Lake; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Preceding Lorraine in death are her parents; her husband, John; one daughter, Deborah Deblock; and three siblings, Vernon Wolford, Dorothy Covel and Florence Covel.

A Memorial Mass will be held for John and Lorraine at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby, Military honors will be presented by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.