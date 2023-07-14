John E. Swift

John Ernest Swift, 72, of Brainerd, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.

John was born April 9, 1951, in Brainerd, the son of Lester and Mardella (Isle) Swift. Growing up, he had many friends in the neighborhood, but one stood out - Carol Nygaard. After they graduated from Brainerd High School, John and Carol married in 1973. The couple was blessed with a daughter. John later returned to school and attended Brainerd Vo-Tech for a degree in Sales and Marketing as well as Central Lakes College - Staples Campus for a degree in Art and Design. He used his skills in a variety of positions: head of security at BIR, display designs at Brainerd History Museum, licensed minister, and for many years at Tom’s Pet and Hobby where Cyrus, the bird, refused to chat with anyone but him.

John was an artistic soul who loved to paint and create caricatures. He watched old westerns, played lots of cards and Yahtzee, and spent hours with his friends gaming (D&D). Later in life, you could find him buzzing around town on his scooter. Traveling out West was a favorite of his and he looked forward to more trips. He was constantly telling jokes and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

John will be dearly missed by his daughter, Laurie Jean (Shawn Smith) Treuvey; grandchildren, Sofie Bartholomew, Noah Treuvey, and Temperance Moody; ex-wife but forever friend, Carol Swift; siblings, Jim (Pam) Swift and Joan (Jim Borg) Fairley; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.

