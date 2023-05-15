John Hoffman

On May 10, John Paul Hoffman passed away at Essentia Hospital in Duluth at age 61 from complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.

John was born to Robert and Deanna (Stotts) Hoffman on May 18, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in the Aitkin, MN community. John showed an early aptitude for learning and speaking & excelled in debate, math, & science. He graduated from Aitkin HS in 1979, becoming his high school’s salutatorian. He continued his education, getting BS and MS degrees in math & electrical engineering. John spent the majority of his career as an information technology consultant. He would go to various companies & develop solutions to their business problems.

John had the joy of raising one child, Mason, who was born in 2001. He always said the best thing about his life was his son.

John was known for his love of his family, a quick wit, & enjoyment of watching his son play hockey. He experienced joy in nature, watching funny movies & giving silly gifts. Even from his wheelchair, he continued lifelong learning & developed into a talented photographer of nature as well as a student of history and politics.

He is survived by his son, Mason Hoffman of Fergus Falls; mother, Deanna Hoffman of Brainerd; sister, Michelle Westvig (Sherman) of Rapid City, SD; sister, Heidi Motzko (Greg) of Esko,; niece, Megan Baumeister (Christian) in Cody, WY; nephew, Bryan Motzko of Esko; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hoffman, & nephews, Daniel Westvig and Andrew Motzko.

His family will have a celebration of John’s life on Saturday, June 10, at 11 am at the home John shared with his mom, Dee, in Brainerd.